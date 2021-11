Falcons Week 9 fan poll: Grade each position, vote for MVP

What looked like an easy win early in the fourth quarter nearly turned into disaster for the Atlanta Falcons. After blowing an 18-point lead, Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo came through in the closing seconds to give the Falcons a 27-25 win over the Saints.

Cast your vote for player of the game and grade each Falcons position group following their Week 9 victory.

Player of the Game

Head coach Arthur Smith: Week 9 grade

Falcons QBs: Week 9 grade

Falcons RBs: Week 9 grade

Falcons WRs: Week 9 grade

Falcons tight ends: Week 9 grade

Falcons offensive line: Week 9 grade

Falcons defensive line: Week 9 grade

Falcons LBs: Week 9 grade

Falcons secondary: Week 9 grade

Falcons special teams: Week 9 grade

