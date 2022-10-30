Falcons Week 8 inactives list: 7 players ruled out vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have gotten by with very few major injuries this season, but in Week 8, the team will take the field missing three of four starters in the secondary. A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Jaylinn Hawkins have each been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

On the other side, the Panthers are undermanned at running back. Not only did they trade away star Christian McCaffrey, second-year RB Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Falcons have released their Week 8 inactives list, which includes seven players.

CB A.J. Terrell

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 23: A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons is walked off the field after an apparent injury following a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

[lawrence-related id=104276,104291,104286,104211,104283,104257]

[listicle id=104244]

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates a fumble the team recovered against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ILB Nate Landman

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nathan Landman (55) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

OLB Quinton Bell

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell (56) reacts after blocking a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OL Chuma Edoga

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

TE Anthony Firkser

May 26, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

DL Matt Dickerson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Abdullah Anderson #98 of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Dickerson #91 of the Atlanta Falcons tackle Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire