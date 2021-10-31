Falcons Week 8 inactives list: Calvin Ridley out vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) and there’s a surprise name on the list. For the second time in the past three games, the Falcons will be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Breaking news: We will be without a key starter today. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021

Ridley missed Week 5 due to personal reasons, and despite returning in Week 7, the former first-round pick is again attending a personal matter. In his absence, look for rookie Kyle Pitts to be heavily involved on offense and expect Russell Gage to get some additional targets as well.

Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points over Carolina in Week 8. These two NFC South teams split last year’s series.

