Falcons Week 7 injury report: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker return

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will head to Cincinnati in Week 6 for a matchup against the 3-3 Bengals. After staying relatively healthy for the first five games, the Falcons lost some key players during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, including both starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward.

Hayward has since been placed on the injured reserve list, but Terrell practiced on Wednesday and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Linebacker Mykal Walker also returned to practice after sitting out in Week 6.

Check out the team’s Wednesday injury report below.

Falcons Injury report: Wednesday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Ade Ogundeji

Shoulder

LP

A.J. Terrell

Thigh

LP

Mykal Walker

Groin

LP

Ta’Quon Graham

Knee

LP

Dee Alford

Hamstring

DNP

 

Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Falcons 53-man roster tracker

The Falcons placed Casey Hayward on injured reserve and signed practice squad TE MyCole Pruitt to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Check out our updated 53-man roster tracker.

Falcons Week 6 PFF grades

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota and CB Darren Hall were the team’s highest-graded players in Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus. Check out Atlanta’s 25 highest-graded players from Sunday’s win.

Power rankings roundup

We examined some different NFL power rankings to see where the Falcons sit after six weeks. Read our power rankings roundup HERE!

