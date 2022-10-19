Falcons Week 7 injury report: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker return

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will head to Cincinnati in Week 6 for a matchup against the 3-3 Bengals. After staying relatively healthy for the first five games, the Falcons lost some key players during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, including both starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward.

Hayward has since been placed on the injured reserve list, but Terrell practiced on Wednesday and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Linebacker Mykal Walker also returned to practice after sitting out in Week 6.

Check out the team’s Wednesday injury report below.

Falcons Injury report: Wednesday updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Ade Ogundeji Shoulder LP A.J. Terrell Thigh LP Mykal Walker Groin LP Ta’Quon Graham Knee LP Dee Alford Hamstring DNP

Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Falcons 53-man roster tracker

Falcons place CB Casey Hayward on IR, sign TE MyCole Pruitt to 53-man roster https://t.co/zhwjQJoIAv — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 18, 2022

The Falcons placed Casey Hayward on injured reserve and signed practice squad TE MyCole Pruitt to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Check out our updated 53-man roster tracker.

Falcons Week 6 PFF grades

Falcons PFF Grades: QB Marcus Mariota leads offense, CB Darren Hall earns highest defensive grade in Week 6 win over the 49ers. https://t.co/D2vboW9aU7 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 18, 2022

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota and CB Darren Hall were the team’s highest-graded players in Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus. Check out Atlanta’s 25 highest-graded players from Sunday’s win.

Story continues

Power rankings roundup

NFL Power Ranking Roundup: #Falcons on the rise after 28-14 win over the 49ers in Week 6. https://t.co/xIVcKFK4UT — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 18, 2022

We examined some different NFL power rankings to see where the Falcons sit after six weeks. Read our power rankings roundup HERE!

[lawrence-related id=103675,103669,103654,103623,103631]

[vertical-gallery id=103622]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire