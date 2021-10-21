Falcons Week 7 injury report: Dante Fowler out again
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) are favored by 2.5 points for this Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams currently sit at the bottom of their respective divisions, but the Falcons are much healthier entering Week 7.
On Thursday, Atlanta was without linebacker Dante Fowler for a second consecutive day. Here’s a look at the team’s latest injury report.
Falcons Week 7 injury report
Player
Wed
Thu
Fri
LB Dante Fowler
DNP
DNP
–
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DNP
Limited
–
CB Avery Williams
Limited
Limited
–
