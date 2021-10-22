Falcons Week 7 injury report: Dante Fowler ruled out vs. Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons practiced without outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) for the third consecutive day on Friday, and have ruled him out for their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Outside of Fowler, though, the team is fairly healthy entering Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie cornerback Avery Williams (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins has logged two full practices in a row since sitting out on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ latest injury report and game designations for Sunday.

Player Injury WED THU FRI Status CB Avery Williams Hamstring LP LP LP Doubtful LB Dante Fowler Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT S Jaylin Hawkins Illness DNP FP FP –

