Falcons Week 7 injury report: Dante Fowler ruled out vs. Dolphins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons practiced without outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) for the third consecutive day on Friday, and have ruled him out for their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Outside of Fowler, though, the team is fairly healthy entering Sunday’s matchup.
Rookie cornerback Avery Williams (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins has logged two full practices in a row since sitting out on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ latest injury report and game designations for Sunday.
Player
Injury
WED
THU
FRI
Status
CB Avery Williams
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Doubtful
LB Dante Fowler
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
S Jaylin Hawkins
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
–
Related
Falcons vs. Dolphins: 7 players to watch in Week 7
Matt Ryan, Mike Davis show support for Braves on Twitter
Falcons Week 7 injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins returns
ESPN says the Falcons have NFL's thinnest roster
Falcons are 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins