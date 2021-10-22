Falcons Week 7 injury report: Dante Fowler ruled out vs. Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons practiced without outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) for the third consecutive day on Friday, and have ruled him out for their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Outside of Fowler, though, the team is fairly healthy entering Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie cornerback Avery Williams (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins has logged two full practices in a row since sitting out on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ latest injury report and game designations for Sunday.

Player

Injury

WED

THU

FRI

Status

CB Avery Williams

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Doubtful

LB Dante Fowler

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

S Jaylin Hawkins

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Related

Falcons vs. Dolphins: 7 players to watch in Week 7

Matt Ryan, Mike Davis show support for Braves on Twitter

Falcons Week 7 injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins returns

ESPN says the Falcons have NFL's thinnest roster

Falcons are 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins

List

Falcons vs. Dolphins: 7 players to watch in Week 7

Recommended Stories