Falcons Week 7 inactives list: Dee Alford out vs. Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Five players, including cornerback Dee Alford, have been ruled out.

Alford has played well in the slot but a hamstring injury will keep him off the field in Week 7. On the bright side, cornerback A.J. Terrell is expected to play. The Falcons will need a big day from their secondary in order to slow a dangerous Bengals offense.

Atlanta has ruled these five players out for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

CB Dee Alford

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns late in the game during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Quinton Bell

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell (56) reacts after blocking a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

TE Anthony Firkser

May 26, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OL Chuma Edoga

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Dickerson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Abdullah Anderson #98 of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Dickerson #91 of the Atlanta Falcons tackle Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

