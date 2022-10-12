Falcons Week 6 injury report: Mykal Walker, Elijah Wilkinson DNP

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers, was among four players listed on Wednesday’s report. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Mykal Walker did not participate, while Pitts and EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji were both listed as limited.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Kyle Pitts

Hamstring

Limited

Ade Ogundeji

Shoulder

Limited

Elijah Wilkinson

Knee

DNP

Mykal Walker

Groin

DNP

Walker and Ogundeji left Sunday’s game in the second half and did not return, although Walker has said he expects to play in Week 6. Pitts also indicated he would be good to go against the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Fans can look forward to seeing the Falcons wear their infamous red helmets during Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The team practiced in said helmets on Wednesday, as you can see below.

Related

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts will return to practice Wednesday

Falcons sign wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry to practice squad

Grady Jarrett earns Falcons' highest PFF grade in Week 5

Falcons players comment on roughing the passer call

Falcons Fan Vote: Grade the players, coaches and draft class

List

Fan Poll: Grade the Falcons' players, coaches and draft class

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Dak Prescott is “antsy as f–k” to play again

    On Sunday night, the 4-1 Cowboys likely will face the 5-0 Eagles without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It will be the fifth game Prescott has missed due to a broken bone above his thumb, which required surgery. So how antsy is Prescott to play again? He was asked that question on Wednesday by Clarence E. [more]

  • 3 reasons for optimism as Bears face the Commanders in Week 6

    As the Bears prepare for the Commanders, there are reasons to feel confident about Chicago heading into Thursday's game.

  • Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott's recovery from a broken right thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday after starting the workout in the rehab group. The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys (4-1) visit the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

  • Republican Adam Kinzinger endorses Democrats in key swing-state races

    Retiring Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday announced a slate of midterm endorsements, which include six Democrats vying for governor or secretary of state in critical southeastern and midwestern swing states. Through his newly-formed political action committee, the House Jan. 6 committee member who voted to impeach Donald Trump rolled out support for Democratic secretary of state candidates in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Minnesota, with notable backing for Republican Brad Raffensberger of Georgia, the state's current top elections official who upheld the results of the 2020 election despite urging from Trump to overturn them.

  • Brett Favre's projects tied to welfare scandal, according to texts obtained by CBS News

    CBS News has exclusively obtained text messages and documents that connect the plan to diver millions of dollars in welfare funds to pet projects of Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Omar Villafranca has the never-before-seen evidence.

  • Canadian Self-Regulatory Agency Approves First Crypto-Native Investment Dealer

    Coinsquare has also been granted license to operate as a regulated alternative trading system (ATS), allowing it to match large, illiquid crypto trades between institutional investors.

  • Alex Smith: I couldn’t believe Ron Rivera drove the bus over Carson Wentz

    Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]

  • Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now

    Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]

  • Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

    The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.

  • 49ers shouldn't trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Peter King says

    NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

  • On Dak Prescott’s absence, Jerry Jones may have handled it like a genius

    When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]

  • Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

    New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.

  • Eagles injury report: Encouraging news going into Cowboys week

    The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

    College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where 49ers stand after win over Panthers

    The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.

  • Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

    As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]

  • Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson ahead of start vs. Vikings

    Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?

  • Fantasy Football: Here are the most optimal FLEX plays for Week 6

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?

  • Harold Varner III on LIV's OWGR gripes: 'We knew what we were getting into'

    Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.

  • Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb

    'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’