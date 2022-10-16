Falcons Week 6 inactives: Kyle Pitts WILL play vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and six players have been ruled out. Fortunately, for the Falcons, tight end Kyle Pitts is good to go after missing last weekend’s 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers.

On the flip side, linebackers Mykal Walker (groin) and Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder) have both been ruled out of today’s game. Here are Atlanta’s six inactives for Week 6.

LB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OLB Ade Ogundeji

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Jared Bernhardt

OL Chuma Edoga

