Falcons Week 5 Inactives: WR Julio Jones out vs. Panthers
Atlanta released their inactives list for today’s Week 5 matchup against the Panthers and unfortunately, the Falcons will be without All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones missed the entire week of practice after re-injuring his hamstring during the team's Monday night loss to the Packers. With him on the sidelines, the Falcons will turn to Calvin Ridley to lead the way. He won't do it alone, of course, as Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Christian Blake will play a role