Falcons Week 5 inactives list: Rookie LB DeAngelo Malone OUT

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will look for their third consecutive win on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) come to town, but they’ll have to do so without two of their best offensive players.

Both running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts are out for today’s NFC South showdown, while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be looking for his 11th career win against the Falcons.

Atlanta listed five players as inactive for Week 5, which you can see below.

WR Jared Bernhardt

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (83) runs through a drill during the teams open practice in Atlanta, Ga. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Just two years after being honored as the nation’s top college lacrosse player, Bernhardt is trying to make it as an NFL receiver with the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

TE Kyle Pitts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 02: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

OL Chuma Edoga

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OLB DeAngelo Malone

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone (51) celebrates after recovering a blocked punt with wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (80) and cornerback Teez Tabor (20) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire