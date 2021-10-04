Falcons Week 4 PFF grades: Matt Ryan, Erik Harris lead the way
As the 2021 NFL season pushes on, each Falcons loss gets that much harder to stomach. During the team’s Week 4 matchup against Washington, Atlanta had many chances to put the game away but dropped passes and questionable personnel decisions paved the way for a Washington comeback.
Despite the Falcons losing their third game of the year, there were some outstanding performances worth highlighting. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of the team’s Week 4 Pro Football Focus grades.
Offense
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Highest (Week 4)
Lowest (Week 4)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
QB
92.5
WR
Tajae Sharpe
54.6
HB
91.5
RT
Kaleb McGary
51.5
HB
Wayne Gallman
73.9
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
50.6
RG
70.6
TE
44.2
WR
70.3
LG
29.8
Through the first three weeks, no Falcons player has been given a grade as high as a 90. In Week 4, we had two players eclipse this mark in Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson. PFF only credits two drops against Ryan’s passing grade, but the actual amount is much higher. Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley had a combined contested catch rate 22 percent. Ridley (5) and Pitts (4) each only pulled in one of their contested targets.
Rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield took a step in the wrong direction after showing signs of improvement a week ago. Mayfield even posted a high enough offensive grade to be one of Atlanta’s top five players in Week 3. Mayfield’s 74.7 pass-blocking grade from a week ago was followed up with a 14.6 pass-blocking grade from Week 4.
Here are the highest and lowest graders on offense through the entire season thus far.
Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
HB
Cordarrelle Patterson (97)
83.9
RT
Kaleb McGary (281)
52.6
RG
Chris Lindstrom (279
81.3
QB
Josh Rosen (8)
50.4
QB
Matt Ryan (273)
75.1
FB
Keith Smith (76)
47.9
HB
Wayne Gallman (10)
73.9
TE
Hayden Hurst (146)
46.1
TE
Lee Smith (76)
72.6
LG
Jalen Mayfield (274)
29.9
Notables: TE Kyle Pitts (10th – 66.6), WR Calvin Ridley (12th – 65.7), LT Jake Matthews (13th – 63.5)
Defense
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Highest (Week 4)
Lowest (Week 4)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
S
Erik Harris
89.9
ED
Brandon Copeland
41.9
CB
AJ Terrell
70.2
MLB
Foye Oluokun
41.1
MLB
Deion Jones
69.4
CB
Fabian Moreau
36.8
LOLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
69.4
CB
TJ Green
31.6
DT
Grady Jarrett
64.3
S
Jaylinn Hawkins
29.3
Jaylinn Hawkins has gradeded out consistently high this season, so to see him finish the week as the team’s lowest-graded player is rather disappointing. Hawkins could’ve gotten himself an interception but like many Falcons players, dropped the ball in the process.
Continuing with the secondary, Fabian Moreau and T.J. Green both allowed touchdown catches from Terry McLaurin. However, it’s the second touchdown by McLaurin that is tough to stomach. Heinicke threw a pass that was deflected and shot into the air, only for McLaurin to come away with the football as Green just watched on Washington’s penultimate drive.
Erik Harris was the all-around winner from the Falcons defense Sunday. He tallied six tackles, two pass breakups, and held Heinicke to a 75.4 passer rating when targeted.
Here are the highest and lowest graded Falcons defenders through the first four weeks of the season.
Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
DT
Grady Jarrett (203)
75.0
ROLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mar. (48)
45.9
S
Erik Harris (249)
73.3
CB
Fabian Moreau (260)
44.6
CB
Isaiah Oliver (161)
72.6
ED
Brandon Copeland (17)
35.2
LOLB
Dante Fowler Jr. (192)
71.4
S
Richie Grant (6)
29.4
CB
AJ Terrell
66.9
DL
John Cominsky (2)
24.8
Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (7th – 61.8), MLB Deion Jones (8th – 60.5), DT Tyeler Davison (19th – 46.3)
