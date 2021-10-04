Falcons Week 4 PFF grades: Matt Ryan, Erik Harris lead the way

As the 2021 NFL season pushes on, each Falcons loss gets that much harder to stomach. During the team’s Week 4 matchup against Washington, Atlanta had many chances to put the game away but dropped passes and questionable personnel decisions paved the way for a Washington comeback.

Despite the Falcons losing their third game of the year, there were some outstanding performances worth highlighting. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of the team’s Week 4 Pro Football Focus grades.

Offense

Through the first three weeks, no Falcons player has been given a grade as high as a 90. In Week 4, we had two players eclipse this mark in Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson. PFF only credits two drops against Ryan’s passing grade, but the actual amount is much higher. Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley had a combined contested catch rate 22 percent. Ridley (5) and Pitts (4) each only pulled in one of their contested targets.

Rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield took a step in the wrong direction after showing signs of improvement a week ago. Mayfield even posted a high enough offensive grade to be one of Atlanta’s top five players in Week 3. Mayfield’s 74.7 pass-blocking grade from a week ago was followed up with a 14.6 pass-blocking grade from Week 4.

Here are the highest and lowest graders on offense through the entire season thus far.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson (97) 83.9 RT Kaleb McGary (281) 52.6 RG Chris Lindstrom (279 81.3 QB Josh Rosen (8) 50.4 QB Matt Ryan (273) 75.1 FB Keith Smith (76) 47.9 HB Wayne Gallman (10) 73.9 TE Hayden Hurst (146) 46.1 TE Lee Smith (76) 72.6 LG Jalen Mayfield (274) 29.9

Notables: TE Kyle Pitts (10th – 66.6), WR Calvin Ridley (12th – 65.7), LT Jake Matthews (13th – 63.5)

Defense

Highest (Week 4) Lowest (Week 4) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade S Erik Harris 89.9 ED Brandon Copeland 41.9 CB AJ Terrell 70.2 MLB Foye Oluokun 41.1 MLB Deion Jones 69.4 CB Fabian Moreau 36.8 LOLB Dante Fowler Jr. 69.4 CB TJ Green 31.6 DT Grady Jarrett 64.3 S Jaylinn Hawkins 29.3

Jaylinn Hawkins has gradeded out consistently high this season, so to see him finish the week as the team’s lowest-graded player is rather disappointing. Hawkins could’ve gotten himself an interception but like many Falcons players, dropped the ball in the process.

Continuing with the secondary, Fabian Moreau and T.J. Green both allowed touchdown catches from Terry McLaurin. However, it’s the second touchdown by McLaurin that is tough to stomach. Heinicke threw a pass that was deflected and shot into the air, only for McLaurin to come away with the football as Green just watched on Washington’s penultimate drive.

Erik Harris was the all-around winner from the Falcons defense Sunday. He tallied six tackles, two pass breakups, and held Heinicke to a 75.4 passer rating when targeted.

Here are the highest and lowest graded Falcons defenders through the first four weeks of the season.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade DT Grady Jarrett (203) 75.0 ROLB Jacob Tuioti-Mar. (48) 45.9 S Erik Harris (249) 73.3 CB Fabian Moreau (260) 44.6 CB Isaiah Oliver (161) 72.6 ED Brandon Copeland (17) 35.2 LOLB Dante Fowler Jr. (192) 71.4 S Richie Grant (6) 29.4 CB AJ Terrell 66.9 DL John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (7th – 61.8), MLB Deion Jones (8th – 60.5), DT Tyeler Davison (19th – 46.3)

