Falcons Week 4 injury report: Patterson OUT Wednesday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons will look to secure their second win of the season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

In order to do so, the team will need another big performance out of RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his career-high 141-yard rushing performance in Week 3.

Patterson was held out of Wednesday’s practice for a veteran rest day, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Falcons Week 4 injury report: Wednesday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest/Knee

DNP

 

Patterson wins Offensive Player of the Week

Patterson’s 141 rushing yards in Seattle were a career high, and his 302 rushing yards put him on pace for 1,700+ rushing yards this season.

