Falcons Week 4 inactives list: Six players ruled out vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns. After listing Cordarrelle Patterson as questionable on the injury report, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week is officially good to go.

Six players, including wide receiver Bryan Edwards, are listed on the team’s Week 4 inactives list, which you can see below.

WR Bryan Edwards

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WR Jared Bernhardt

Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (83) fights for yards after a catch as New York Jets cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (31) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Quinton Bell

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell (56) reacts after blocking a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Dickerson

June 14, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals Matt Dickerson (92) runs drills during camp at the Tempe Training facility. ©Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Chuma Edoga

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire