Falcons Week 3 PFF grades: Rookie Jalen Mayfield rebounds

The Falcons finally pulled out their first victory of the season on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday. Next week, Atlanta takes on 1-2 Washington and will have a chance to get back to a .500 record.

Check out the Falcons’ highest and lowest Pro Football Focus grades from Week 3.

Offense

The first thing that jumps out is Jalen Mayfield's inclusion of being one of the Falcons' top five grades this week. Mayfield was second among all offensive lineman with 74.7. run-blocking grade. This improvement comes after two games where he posted a 1.4 grade and 31.8. Mayfield is getting better each week. However, taking Mayfield's place near the bottom is right tackle Kaleb McGary. Mayfield posted the worst pass protection grade at 48.6 and also didn't add much in the run game with 50.7. Hennessey and McGary both allowed the most pressures (three), but one of McGary's ended in a sack, while all three of Hennessey's were just QB hurries. Matt Ryan was graded so low due to his performance under pressure. When pressured, Ryan was five for nine with just 41 yards with a fumble. He also had a high turnover worthy percentage of 23.1 on his throws. Here is a look at the best and worst graders so far into the season.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade RG Chris Lindstrom (203) 82.4 RT Kaleb McGary (205) 54.7 HB Mike Davis (136) 72.5 TE Hayden Hurst (97) 50.5 TE Lee Smith (59) 71.7 QB Josh Rosen (8) 50.4 HB Cordarrelle Patterson (74) 70.8 FB Keith Smith (60) 47.6 LT Jason Spriggs (5) 70.2 LG Jalen Mayfield (198) 35.9

Notables: TE Kyle Pitts (9th – 65.6), WR Calvin Ridley (12th – 62.3), QB Matt Ryan (15th – 59.6)

Defense

Highest (Week 3) Lowest (Week 3) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade MLB Mykal Walker 92.7 DE Jonathan Bullard 52.2 CB Isaiah Oliver 90.2 CB TJ Green 52.2 DT Grady Jarrett 89.8 DT Tyeler Davison 49.7 CB Avery Williams 76.0 CB Fabian Moreau 49.0 ED Dante Fowler Jr. 70.2 ROLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 46.1

After being the worst-graded player on defense a week ago, Mykal Walker ends Week 3 as the highest-graded Falcons defender in Week 3. However, he still doesn't have the snap count total to represent this being a consistent effort. Walker was only featured on five of the 70 plays the Falcons took on defense. We need to see more of him. T.J. Greene found his way near the bottom as he allowed Colin Johnson and Kenny Golladay to get open. With Green in coverage, the pair went four of six and 47 yards, with three first down catches combined. Fabian Moreau's 27.1 tackling grade is why he was among the lowest graded. Moreau ended the afternoon with just one tackle, but also had one tackle missed. Here are the highest and lowest graded defenders through the first three weeks of the season.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade DT Grady Jarrett (150) 77.0 ROLB Steven Means (159) 48.6 CB Avery Williams (3) 76.0 ROLB Jacob Tuioti-Mar. (48) 45.9 CB Isaiah Oliver (150) 74.0 ED Brandon Copeland (6) 40.3 LOLB Dante Fowler Jr. (140) 69.9 S Richie Grant (6) 29.4 S Jaylinn Hawkins (54) 68.1 DL John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: CB AJ Terrell (9th – 62.6), MLB Deion Jones (17th – 56.2), DT Tyeler Davison (19th - 48.6)

