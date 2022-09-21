Falcons Week 3 injury report: CB Darren Hall limited Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are 2.5-point underdogs going into their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). Both teams are adjusting to life without their former franchise quarterbacks, but health at least appears to be on the Falcons’ side.

On Wednesday, the team released its first injury report of the week and just one player was listed. Cornerback Darren Hall, who forced and recovered a fumble in Week 2, was limited at Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury.

The fact that Hall is the only player listed is definitely a positive as Atlanta looks to win its first game of the season on Sunday.

[lawrence-related id=101647,101629,101601,101574,101577]

[vertical-gallery id=101538]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire