Falcons Week 3 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out Thursday

0
Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are 2.5-point underdogs going into their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). Both teams are adjusting to life without their former franchise quarterbacks, but health at least appears to be on the Falcons’ side.

The team released its second injury report of the week Thursday, listing starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson as out due to a personal matter. As for cornerback Darren Hall, he returned to full participation on Thursday.

Take a look at the injury reports for both teams heading into Sunday’s game.

Falcons Week 3 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

CB Darren Hall

Knee

LP

FP

OL Eljiah Wilkinson

Personal

DNP

 

Seahawks Week 3 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Resting veteran

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Thigh

DNP

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

DL Shelby Harris

Glute/Personal matter

DNP

LB Cody Barton

Shoulder/Hip

DNP

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

DNP

C Austin Blythe

Shoulder

LP

CB Artie Burns

Groin

LP

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Shoulder/Knee

LP

DT Al Woods

Knee

LP

RB DeeJay Dallas

Knee

FP

Check out Seahawks Wire for more injury updates.

[lawrence-related id=101666,101671,101647,101649]

[vertical-gallery id=101538]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories