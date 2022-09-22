Falcons Week 3 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are 2.5-point underdogs going into their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). Both teams are adjusting to life without their former franchise quarterbacks, but health at least appears to be on the Falcons’ side.

The team released its second injury report of the week Thursday, listing starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson as out due to a personal matter. As for cornerback Darren Hall, he returned to full participation on Thursday.

Take a look at the injury reports for both teams heading into Sunday’s game.

Falcons Week 3 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status CB Darren Hall Knee LP FP OL Eljiah Wilkinson Personal – DNP

Seahawks Week 3 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee/Resting veteran DNP G Damien Lewis Thigh DNP CB Justin Coleman Calf DNP FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DL Shelby Harris Glute/Personal matter DNP LB Cody Barton Shoulder/Hip DNP S Joey Blount Hamstring DNP C Austin Blythe Shoulder LP CB Artie Burns Groin LP LB Uchenna Nwosu Shoulder/Knee LP DT Al Woods Knee LP RB DeeJay Dallas Knee FP

