Falcons Week 3 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are 2.5-point underdogs going into their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). Both teams are adjusting to life without their former franchise quarterbacks, but health at least appears to be on the Falcons’ side.
The team released its second injury report of the week Thursday, listing starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson as out due to a personal matter. As for cornerback Darren Hall, he returned to full participation on Thursday.
Take a look at the injury reports for both teams heading into Sunday’s game.
Falcons Week 3 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
CB Darren Hall
Knee
LP
FP
OL Eljiah Wilkinson
Personal
–
DNP
Seahawks Week 3 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Resting veteran
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Thigh
DNP
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
DL Shelby Harris
Glute/Personal matter
DNP
LB Cody Barton
Shoulder/Hip
DNP
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
DNP
C Austin Blythe
Shoulder
LP
CB Artie Burns
Groin
LP
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Shoulder/Knee
LP
DT Al Woods
Knee
LP
RB DeeJay Dallas
Knee
FP
