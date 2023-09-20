Falcons Week 3 injury report: Jeff Okudah gets in full practice

The Falcons released their first injury report of Week 3 following Wednesday’s practice and cornerback Jeff Okudah was listed as a full participant.

Okudah has yet to play in a game this season but he has a chance to suit up against his former team on Sunday. Linebacker Troy Andersen (concussion protocol) was listed as a full participant.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell got a veteran rest day and running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calais Campbell Rest DNP Troy Andersen Head FP Jeff Okudah Foot FP

