Falcons Week 3 inactives: WR Bryan Edwards out vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are set to kick things off against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. This Week 3 matchup is essentially a tossup with the oddsmakers favoring the Seahawks by just 2.5 points.
Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards was one of six players listed on the team’s inactives list for Sunday’s game, as you can see below.
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Damiere Byrd
DL Matt Dickerson
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Elijah Wilkinson
