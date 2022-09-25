Falcons Week 3 inactives: WR Bryan Edwards out vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are set to kick things off against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. This Week 3 matchup is essentially a tossup with the oddsmakers favoring the Seahawks by just 2.5 points.

Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards was one of six players listed on the team’s inactives list for Sunday’s game, as you can see below.

WR Bryan Edwards

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WR Damiere Byrd

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DL Matt Dickerson

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Quinton Bell

]Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OL Elijah Wilkinson

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (68) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

