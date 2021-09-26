Falcons Week 3 inactives list: DL John Cominsky out again

Just over an hour from their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons released their inactives list. The two biggest names on the list are cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Russell Gage, who missed the entire week of practice. Defensive lineman John Cominsky won’t be suiting up for the second game in a row.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ Week 3 inactives, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Kickoff for today’s game against New York is at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are 0-2 and looking for that first win.

