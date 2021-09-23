Falcons Week 2 Pro Football Focus grades

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against another team with extra time to prepare in Week 3 when they take on the New York Giants. After two weeks of football, here’s a look at the Falcons’ highest and lowest Pro Football Focus grades.

Offense

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

When looking at the grades from Week 2, the first thing that pops out is Cordarrelle Patterson getting one of the lowest marks on the team. While he was effective in multiple areas, Patterson's lone pass-blocking attempt is what brings his overall down considerably. Right tackle Kaleb McGary struggled a bit in pass protection but he excelled as a run blocker, earning a run-blocking grade of 74.4. Additionally, Kyle Pitts would have climbed higher if not for his 54.0 overall mark as a run blocker on 13 attempts. Rookie Jalen Mayfield still finds himself on the bottom due to his pass protection. While his 31.8 mark is a great improvement from a week ago, he still allowed three pressures, building on his eight allowed in Week 1. Here's a look at the best and worst overall grades from this season thus far.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade RG Chris Lindstrom (141) 78.3 TE Parker Hesse (10) 55.4 C Drew Dalman (9) 69.4 TE Hayden Hurst (73) 54.2 WR Christian Blake (18) 68.1 QB Josh Rosen (8) 50.4 HB Mike Davis (99) 66.9 FB Keith Smith (38) 43.5 HB Cordarrelle Patterson (48) 66.3 LG Jalen Mayfield (136) 26.0

Notables: TE Kyle Pitts (7th - 64.6), QB Matt Ryan (8th - 63.9), WR Calvin Ridley (9th - 62.6)

Defense

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 2) Lowest (Week 2) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade LOLB Dante Fowler Jr. 72.1 S Erik Harris 54.1 DT Grady Jarrett 71.7 CB Fabian Moreau 53.1 DT Ta'Quon Graham 69.3 ROLB Steven Means 39.8 DE Jonathan Bullard 67.9 ED Brandon Copeland 30.5 S Jaylinn Hawkins 67.0 LB Mykal Walker 27.5

Story continues

Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler comes away as the team's highest-graded defender from Week 2. He was able to generate pressure on three attempts with a sack, forced fumble, one QB hit, one QB hurry, and two defensive stops. It's not often we see a day like this from Fowler, but these days are definitely welcome. However, there are four noticeable players that need to be addressed. After only seeing four defensive snaps in Week 1, Mykal Walker only saw five in Week 2. You have to wonder why the second-year linebacker isn't seeing the field after a solid rookie season. Rookie Richie Grant isn't seeing the field much either. With issues at safety, as highlighted by Erik Harris' poor grade, the fact that Grant didn't see any playing time against the Bucs is concerning. Additionally, the Falcons need to find a better option than Steve Means coming off the edge. As I stated prior to the season starting, Means' strength has never been that of a starting pass rusher. Especially when the player on the opposite side is Dante Fowler.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade DE Jonathan Bullard (59) 72.2 ROLB Steven Means (106) 48.9 CB TJ Green (29) 71.1 LB Mykal Walker (9) 34.9 DL Ta'Quon Graham (13) 69.3 ED Brandon Copeland (2) 30.5 S Jaylinn Hawkins (31) 68.0 S Richie Grant (6) 29.4 LOLB Dante Fowler Jr. (92) 67.0 DL John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: DT Grady Jarrett (6th - 63.4), CB AJ Terrell (8th - 62.6), MLB Deion Jones (16th - 55.1)

1

1