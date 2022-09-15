Falcons Week 2 injury report: RB Damien Williams out again

The Falcons were without running back Damien Williams for the second practice in a row on Thursday as they continue preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the Rams this weekend.

Williams served as the primary backup to RB Cordarrelle Patterson during Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Saints, but he injured his ribs early in the game. Even though Harris returned to the game, his status for Sunday doesn’t look good at this point.

Watch out for rookie RB Tyler Allgeier to make his NFL debut against the Rams in Week 2 with Williams’ status in doubt. The Falcons signed RB BJ Baylor to the practice squad on Thursday after the Seahawks poached safety Teez Tabor.

Take a look at the team’s full injury report for Week 2 below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Damien Williams Ribs DNP DNP

