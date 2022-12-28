Falcons Week 17 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson OUT Wednesday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons were down a couple of offensive linemen on Wednesday as the team began preparation for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson did not participate due to a calf injury, and reserve lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was also held out. Edoga will likely be placed on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Lastly, tight end Feleipe Franks missed practice due to a concussion he suffered during Atlanta’s loss to Baltimore. Check out the team’s first Week 17 injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Chuma Edoga

Knee

DNP

Elijah Wilkinson

Calf

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Concussion

DNP

