Falcons Week 17 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson OUT Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons were down a couple of offensive linemen on Wednesday as the team began preparation for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson did not participate due to a calf injury, and reserve lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was also held out. Edoga will likely be placed on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday.
Lastly, tight end Feleipe Franks missed practice due to a concussion he suffered during Atlanta’s loss to Baltimore. Check out the team’s first Week 17 injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
Elijah Wilkinson
Calf
DNP
Feleipe Franks
Concussion
DNP
