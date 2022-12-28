Falcons Week 17 injury report: Elijah Wilkinson OUT Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons were down a couple of offensive linemen on Wednesday as the team began preparation for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson did not participate due to a calf injury, and reserve lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was also held out. Edoga will likely be placed on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Lastly, tight end Feleipe Franks missed practice due to a concussion he suffered during Atlanta’s loss to Baltimore. Check out the team’s first Week 17 injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chuma Edoga Knee DNP Elijah Wilkinson Calf DNP Feleipe Franks Concussion DNP

Related

Falcons rank dead last in total sacks recorded since 2021 Falcons OL Chuma Edoga will go on IR, WR Jared Bernhardt returns Falcons favored by 3.5 points over Cardinals in Week 17 Falcons announce changes to 16-man practice squad Falcons sign FB Clint Ratkovich, cut 2 from practice squad Falcons hold No. 6 overall pick following loss to Ravens 50 potential draft targets for the Falcons in 2023

List

Falcons land franchise QB in new 7-round mock draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire