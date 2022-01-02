Falcons Week 17 inactives: Fabian Moreau OUT vs. Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons released their inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. With backup quarterback Feleipe Franks temporarily on the COVID reserve, the team signed Matt Barkley, but neither QB is active for today’s game.
Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau, was listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report, is also out as he recovers from a rib injury. Here’s a look at the team’s Week 17 inactives list.
OL Josh Andrews
DL Tyeler Davison
QB Feleipe Franks
QB Matt Barkley
CB Fabian Moreau
Related
Falcons daily recap: New mock draft, COVID updates
Falcons draft Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, Iowa State RB in new mock
16 potential Falcons draft targets to watch in the CFP
`
Related
Falcons draft Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, Iowa State RB in new mock