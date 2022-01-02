Falcons Week 17 inactives: Fabian Moreau OUT vs. Bills

The Atlanta Falcons released their inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. With backup quarterback Feleipe Franks temporarily on the COVID reserve, the team signed Matt Barkley, but neither QB is active for today’s game.

Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau, was listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report, is also out as he recovers from a rib injury. Here’s a look at the team’s Week 17 inactives list.

OL Josh Andrews

DL Tyeler Davison

QB Feleipe Franks

QB Matt Barkley

CB Fabian Moreau

