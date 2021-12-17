Falcons Week 15 injury report: Fowler questionable vs. 49ers
After four players sat out Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons wrapped up Friday’s practice with nearly perfect participation. Safety Erik Harris (chest) was the only player absent, however, head coach Arthur Smith said Harris is likely to go on the injured reserve list soon.
Most importantly, Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler was a limited participant on Friday. It was Fowler’s first practice of the week and the team has listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here’s Atlanta’s final Week 15 injury report with game designations.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Ade Ogundeji
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
–
C. Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
–
Dante Fowler
Calf
DNP
DNP
LP
QUEST
Erik Harris
Chest
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Grady Jarrett
Rest
LP
–
–
–
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
–
Lee Smith
Rest
–
DNP
–
–
Richie Grant
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
–
