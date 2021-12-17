Falcons Week 15 injury report: Fowler questionable vs. 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After four players sat out Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons wrapped up Friday’s practice with nearly perfect participation. Safety Erik Harris (chest) was the only player absent, however, head coach Arthur Smith said Harris is likely to go on the injured reserve list soon.

Most importantly, Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler was a limited participant on Friday. It was Fowler’s first practice of the week and the team has listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s Atlanta’s final Week 15 injury report with game designations.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Ade Ogundeji

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

C. Patterson

Rest

DNP

Dante Fowler

Calf

DNP

DNP

LP

QUEST

Erik Harris

Chest

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Grady Jarrett

Rest

LP

Hayden Hurst

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Richie Grant

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

Related

Falcons power rankings roundup: Week 15 edition

Falcons draft targets: 25 potential options in rounds 1-3

Falcons Thursday recap: Hayden Hurst returns, Fowler out again

Falcons are big underdogs on the road against the 49ers

List

25 potential Falcons draft targets in the first 3 rounds

Recommended Stories