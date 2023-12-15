Falcons Week 15 injury report: 6 players questionable vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have listed six players as questionable, including three starting offensive linemen, on their final Week 15 injury report.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been ruled out, while left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and center Drew Dalman are each questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers (1-12).
Linebacker Nate Landman along with defensive linemen David Onyemata and LaCale London are also questionable for Week 15. Check out the team’s full Friday injury report with game designations below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Rest
DNP
—
—
—
Chris Lindstrom
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
QUEST.
Kaleb McGary
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Jake Matthews
Knee
DNP
LP
LP
QUEST.
Pectoral
DNP
DNP
DNO
OUT
David Onyemata
Ankle
LP
DNP
LP
QUEST.
Drew Dalman
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
QUEST.
Nate Landman
Knee
LP
LP
LP
QUEST.
LaCale London
Knee
FP
FP
FP
QUEST.
Ankle
FP
FP
—
Falcons new 7-round mock draft
4 questions the Falcons must answer
Falcons Twitter rips Ridder, Smith