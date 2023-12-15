Falcons Week 15 injury report: 6 players questionable vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have listed six players as questionable, including three starting offensive linemen, on their final Week 15 injury report.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been ruled out, while left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and center Drew Dalman are each questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers (1-12).

Linebacker Nate Landman along with defensive linemen David Onyemata and LaCale London are also questionable for Week 15. Check out the team’s full Friday injury report with game designations below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calais Campbell Rest DNP — — — Chris Lindstrom Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST. Kaleb McGary Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jake Matthews Knee DNP LP LP QUEST. Kentavius Street Pectoral DNP DNP DNO OUT David Onyemata Ankle LP DNP LP QUEST. Drew Dalman Ankle LP LP LP QUEST. Nate Landman Knee LP LP LP QUEST. LaCale London Knee FP FP FP QUEST. Jeff Okudah Ankle FP FP —

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire