Falcons Week 15 injury report: 6 players questionable vs. Panthers

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have listed six players as questionable, including three starting offensive linemen, on their final Week 15 injury report.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been ruled out, while left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and center Drew Dalman are each questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers (1-12).

Linebacker Nate Landman along with defensive linemen David Onyemata and LaCale London are also questionable for Week 15. Check out the team’s full Friday injury report with game designations below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

Chris Lindstrom

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

QUEST.

Kaleb McGary

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Jake Matthews

Knee

DNP

LP

LP

QUEST.

Kentavius Street

Pectoral

DNP

DNP

DNO

OUT

David Onyemata

Ankle

LP

DNP

LP

QUEST.

Drew Dalman

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

QUEST.

Nate Landman

Knee

LP

LP

LP

QUEST.

LaCale London

Knee

FP

FP

FP

QUEST.

Jeff Okudah

Ankle

FP

FP

 —

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire