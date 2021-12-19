Falcons Week 15 inactives: Fowler in, Davidson out vs. 49ers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have released their inactives for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and it appears outside linebacker Dante Fowler will in fact be out there.
Fowler missed two days of practice, but returned on Friday and was officially listed as questionable on the Falcons’ Week 15 injury report. Here’s a look at the rest of the team’s inactives.
Falcons Week 15 inactives list
QB Josh Rosen
DL John Cominsky
DL Jonathan Bullard
OL Josh Andrews
Marlon Davidson: a healthy scratch?
For those inquiring about Falcons DL Marlon Davidson, yes, he had the nice play on Tom Brady a couple weeks ago but also…
He's seen his snaps decrease in each of the last five games he's played in (although percentage has remained constant). Hasn't made a tackle since Nov. 14.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 19, 2021
As Rothstein points out, the former second-round pick’s reps have decreased in each of the past five games. It does seem a little odd for both Davidson and Bullard to be out, but Arthur Smith doesn’t play favorites.
Falcons Week 15 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Ade Ogundeji
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
–
C. Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
–
Dante Fowler
Calf
DNP
DNP
LP
QUEST
Erik Harris
Chest
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Grady Jarrett
Rest
LP
–
–
–
Hayden Hurst
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
–
Lee Smith
Rest
–
DNP
–
–
Richie Grant
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
–
49ers Week 15 inactives list
#ATLvsSF @DignityHealth inactives. https://t.co/h32nMJjkGL pic.twitter.com/IpkcEvqkGe
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 19, 2021
Behind enemy lines: Falcons Wire vs. Niners Wire
Falcons Wire went behind enemy lines with @TheNinersWire managing editor @KyleAMadson for an inside look at Sunday’s NFC showdown. https://t.co/Dify5Ne6U3
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 19, 2021
How have the Falcons pulled out 6 wins? We discuss that and more with Matt Urben from the Falcons Wire. https://t.co/cFoB5Syyk5
— Niners Wire (@TheNinersWire) December 18, 2021
Falcons bolster defense, draft Georgia WR in new mock draft
Falcons bolster defense, add Georgia WR in new mock draft https://t.co/CCc9IEhG9X
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 19, 2021
1
1