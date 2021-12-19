Falcons Week 15 inactives: Fowler in, Davidson out vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have released their inactives for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and it appears outside linebacker Dante Fowler will in fact be out there.

Fowler missed two days of practice, but returned on Friday and was officially listed as questionable on the Falcons’ Week 15 injury report. Here’s a look at the rest of the team’s inactives.

Falcons Week 15 inactives list

QB Josh Rosen

DL Marlon Davidson

DL John Cominsky

DL Jonathan Bullard

OL Josh Andrews

Marlon Davidson: a healthy scratch?

For those inquiring about Falcons DL Marlon Davidson, yes, he had the nice play on Tom Brady a couple weeks ago but also… He's seen his snaps decrease in each of the last five games he's played in (although percentage has remained constant). Hasn't made a tackle since Nov. 14. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 19, 2021

As Rothstein points out, the former second-round pick’s reps have decreased in each of the past five games. It does seem a little odd for both Davidson and Bullard to be out, but Arthur Smith doesn’t play favorites.

Falcons Week 15 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Ade Ogundeji Ankle FP FP FP – C. Patterson Rest – DNP – – Dante Fowler Calf DNP DNP LP QUEST Erik Harris Chest DNP DNP DNP OUT Grady Jarrett Rest LP – – – Hayden Hurst Illness DNP FP FP – Lee Smith Rest – DNP – – Richie Grant Ankle FP FP FP –

49ers Week 15 inactives list



