Falcons Week 15 inactives: Fowler in, Davidson out vs. 49ers

Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) have released their inactives for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and it appears outside linebacker Dante Fowler will in fact be out there.

Fowler missed two days of practice, but returned on Friday and was officially listed as questionable on the Falcons’ Week 15 injury report. Here’s a look at the rest of the team’s inactives.

Falcons Week 15 inactives list

  • QB Josh Rosen

  • DL Marlon Davidson

  • DL John Cominsky

  • DL Jonathan Bullard

  • OL Josh Andrews

Marlon Davidson: a healthy scratch?

As Rothstein points out, the former second-round pick’s reps have decreased in each of the past five games. It does seem a little odd for both Davidson and Bullard to be out, but Arthur Smith doesn’t play favorites.

Falcons Week 15 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Ade Ogundeji

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

C. Patterson

Rest

DNP

Dante Fowler

Calf

DNP

DNP

LP

QUEST

Erik Harris

Chest

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Grady Jarrett

Rest

LP

Hayden Hurst

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Richie Grant

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

49ers Week 15 inactives list

