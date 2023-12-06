Advertisement

Falcons Week 14 injury report: 6 players out Wednesday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six players sat out to begin the week.

Linebacker Nate Landman, defensive lineman David Onyemata, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, right tackle Kaleb McGary, center Drew Dalman and defensive end Calais Campbell all missed Wednesday’s practice.

Patterson and Campbell were held out for rest, while both cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah were limited. Check out the full Wednesday injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

David Onyemata

Ankle

DNP

Drew Dalman

Ankle

DNP

Kaleb McGary

Knee

DNP

Nate Landman

Knee

DNP

A.J. Terrell

Concussion

LP

Jeff Okudah

Ankle

LP

Mack Hollins

Ankle

FP

Mike Hughes

Hand

FP

LaCale London

Knee

FP

Make sure to check out the team’s updated depth chart heading into Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire