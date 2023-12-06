Falcons Week 14 injury report: 6 players out Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six players sat out to begin the week.
Linebacker Nate Landman, defensive lineman David Onyemata, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, right tackle Kaleb McGary, center Drew Dalman and defensive end Calais Campbell all missed Wednesday’s practice.
Patterson and Campbell were held out for rest, while both cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah were limited. Check out the full Wednesday injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Calais Campbell
Rest
DNP
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
David Onyemata
Ankle
DNP
Drew Dalman
Ankle
DNP
Kaleb McGary
Knee
DNP
Nate Landman
Knee
DNP
A.J. Terrell
Concussion
LP
Jeff Okudah
Ankle
LP
Ankle
FP
Hand
FP
Knee
FP
