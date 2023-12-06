Falcons Week 14 injury report: 6 players out Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six players sat out to begin the week.

Linebacker Nate Landman, defensive lineman David Onyemata, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, right tackle Kaleb McGary, center Drew Dalman and defensive end Calais Campbell all missed Wednesday’s practice.

Patterson and Campbell were held out for rest, while both cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah were limited. Check out the full Wednesday injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calais Campbell Rest DNP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP David Onyemata Ankle DNP Drew Dalman Ankle DNP Kaleb McGary Knee DNP Nate Landman Knee DNP A.J. Terrell Concussion LP Jeff Okudah Ankle LP Mack Hollins Ankle FP Mike Hughes Hand FP LaCale London Knee FP

Make sure to check out the team’s updated depth chart heading into Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire