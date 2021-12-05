Falcons Week 13 inactives list: LB James Vaughters out

The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 13 inactives list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker James Vaughters is a healthy scratch after filling in for Steven Means while he was on the injured reserve. Running back Wayne Gallman is also out today after the team promoted Qadree Ollison to the active roster.

Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is out as expected and offensive lineman Josh Andrews won’t suit up despite returning from the COVID reserve this week. Here’s Atlanta’s full inactives list for Week 13.

LB James Vaughters

RB Wayne Gallman

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Mike Pennel

DL John Cominsky

OL Josh Andrews

Related

My Cause My Cleats: Which causes are the Falcons supporting? Falcons vs. Bucs: How can Atlanta pull off the upset? Falcons elevate Qadree Ollison, activate Steven Means Falcons Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey passes away at 77

List