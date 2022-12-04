Falcons Week 13 inactives: LB Arnold Ebiketie OUT vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) have released their Week 13 inactives list, ruling out seven players for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7).

Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, have officially been ruled out. Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who Atlanta traded for at the deadline, is inactive for the second week in a row.

Check out the team’s full Week 13 inactives list below.

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Nathan Landman

DL Jalen Dalton

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

