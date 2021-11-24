Falcons Week 12 power rankings roundup

The Atlanta Falcons currently sit at 4-6 on the season and will look to turn the tide against a 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday. Over the past two weeks, the Falcons have only scored three total points, but the Jaguars gave up 30 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Let’s see where Atlanta is ranked by some of the different NFL sites in our Week 12 power rankings roundup.

USA TODAY | Falcons: No. 25 (-/+)

“They were first team in 21 years to have three quarterbacks serve up an interception in the same game. Matt Ryan’s still the only one to throw a TD pass this year, but he hasn’t done that in nearly nine quarters.” — Nate Davis

Matt Ryan’s last touchdown pass came early in the fourth quarter against the Saints to take a 24-6 lead. Things have gone terribly wrong in the two games since Atlanta’s win over New Orleans, and the offense has been the main reason for the team’s struggles.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (+3)

Panthers: No. 19 (-2)

Saints: No. 20 (-2)

Week 12 opponent ranking

Jaguars: No. 29 (-1)

Touchdown Wire | Falcons: No. 27 (-2)

“The Falcons had a second-straight ugly loss. After being blown out by the Cowboys and only putting up three points, the surging Patriots shutout Atlanta in a 25-0 contest. QB Matt Ryan was sacked four times and intercepted twice.” — Nick Wojton

There is no describing how bad it feels to be outscored 68-3 in five days. This is especially true when the Falcons have been known for their offense for almost the entire 14 years they have had Matt Ryan at quarterback.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (+5)

Saints: No. 16 (-5)

Panthers: No. 22 (-3)

Week 12 opponent ranking

Jaguars: No. 30 (-1)

NFL.com | Falcons: No. 28 (-1)

“Hope for the 2021 season is officially in short supply after a 25-0 home loss to the Patriots in prime time. Over a humbling five-day span, the Falcons were outscored 68-3 in setbacks to the Pats and Cowboys — blowouts that reaffirmed Atlanta’s also-ran status and should prompt introspection about where this team is and what it wants to be moving forward. On that subject: The combination of a shoddy offensive line and an aging, increasingly immobile quarterback is killing the Falcons when they face opponents with a strong pass rush. Matt Ryan is a former MVP and the greatest passer in franchise history, but it’s looking more and more apparent a fresh start is needed for both sides.” — Dan Hanzus

The Falcons’ offensive line play has been a major problem this season, along with lack of a consistent ground threat to take pressure off the passing game. Ryan isn’t a mobile quarterback, but if you protect him, he can produce at a high level. When Ryan isn’t protected, you’ll see games like last week’s 25-0 loss.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 3 (+3)

Saints: No. 18 (-5)

Panthers: No. 20 (-1)

Week 12 opponent ranking

Jaguars: No. 30 (-1)

CBS Sports | Falcons No. 26 (-3)

“Two straight losses has them falling out of playoff contention, as if they were really in it anyway. They have way too many holes.” — Pete Prisco

The NFC is muddy and the final two spots are completely up for grabs. Atlanta is still alive, but the team would of course need help to claim one of the seven playoff seeds. Until the team is mathematically eliminated, though, we will still be here giving you the updated scenarios.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 5 (+2)

Saints: No. 19 (-7)

Panthers: No. 21 (-6)

Week 12 opponent ranking

Jaguars: No. 30 (-1)

ESPN | Falcons: No. 24 (-/+)

“This is mostly by default — Atlanta played four times on Thanksgiving, and the others were a double-digit loss to Indianapolis and two losses to the Saints. The Falcons took a 27-0 lead on Detroit, allowing Michael Vick (12-for-22, 146 passing yards, two passing TDs, one INT) to sit for part of the fourth quarter. It would be one of the high points of the season for the Falcons, who were 7-4 after the win before finishing the season at 8-8. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they missed the playoffs — and Taylor Swift singing the national anthem in Detroit by a year, as she performed before the Dolphins-Lions Thanksgiving game the following season.” — Michael Rothstein

While the Falcons sit at home on Thanksgiving. the Saints will be the primetime feature for the third consecutive year. This is weird by the league to include the Saints for this many times in a row, even after back-to-back Falcons-Saints games on Thanksgiving night — both in New Orleans, as well as this coming Thanksgiving — was an abnormal decision.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 6 (+1)

Saints: No. 18 (-7)

Panthers: No. 19 (-2)

Week 12 opponent ranking

Jaguars: No. 30 (-/+)

