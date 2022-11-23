Falcons Week 12 injury report: OLB Arnold Ebiketie limited

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday and both teams are coming off wins in Week 12. However, despite the Commanders having the better record, they are currently in last place in the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still in the mix for first place in the NFC South with a losing record. Atlanta released its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, listing five players as limited.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Arnold Ebiketie Arm LP Caleb Huntley Ankle LP Chuma Edoga Knee LP Feleipe Franks Calf LP Jalen Dalton Toe LP

