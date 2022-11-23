Falcons Week 12 injury report: OLB Arnold Ebiketie limited

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday and both teams are coming off wins in Week 12. However, despite the Commanders having the better record, they are currently in last place in the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still in the mix for first place in the NFC South with a losing record. Atlanta released its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, listing five players as limited.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Arnold Ebiketie

Arm

LP

Caleb Huntley

Ankle

LP

Chuma Edoga

Knee

LP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

LP

Jalen Dalton

Toe

LP

List

Falcons recap: Patterson wins NFC award, Will Compton awaits contract

Related

Falcons recap: Updating the Will Compton saga, Patterson wins award

Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Falcons 53-man roster tracker: Ryan Neuzil signed off PS

Falcons sign TE John Raine, DB John Reid to practice squad

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories