Falcons Week 12 injury report: OLB Arnold Ebiketie limited
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday and both teams are coming off wins in Week 12. However, despite the Commanders having the better record, they are currently in last place in the NFC East.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are still in the mix for first place in the NFC South with a losing record. Atlanta released its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, listing five players as limited.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Arnold Ebiketie
Arm
LP
Caleb Huntley
Ankle
LP
Chuma Edoga
Knee
LP
Feleipe Franks
Calf
LP
Jalen Dalton
Toe
LP
