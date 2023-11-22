Falcons Week 12 injury report: Younghoe Koo, Calais Campbell DNP
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) and there was one surprise name.
Kicker Younghoe Koo was held out due to a back injury. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) returned but were limited participants.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was given a veteran rest day and David Onyemata was limited due to an ankle injury. Have a look at the team’s full Wednesday injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Calais Campbell
Rest
DNP
Younghoe Koo
Back
DNP
David Onyemata
Ankle
LP
Mack Hollins
Ankle
LP
Ankle
LP
Taylor Heinicke
Hamstring
LP
Check out the Falcons’ updated depth chart and our latest six-round mock draft heading into Week 12.