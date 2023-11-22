Advertisement

Falcons Week 12 injury report: Younghoe Koo, Calais Campbell DNP

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) and there was one surprise name.

Kicker Younghoe Koo was held out due to a back injury. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) returned but were limited participants.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was given a veteran rest day and David Onyemata was limited due to an ankle injury. Have a look at the team’s full Wednesday injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

Younghoe Koo

Back

DNP

David Onyemata

Ankle

LP

Mack Hollins

Ankle

LP

Dee Alford

Ankle

LP

Taylor Heinicke

Hamstring

LP

Check out the Falcons’ updated depth chart and our latest six-round mock draft heading into Week 12.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire