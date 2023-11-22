Falcons Week 12 injury report: Younghoe Koo, Calais Campbell DNP

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) and there was one surprise name.

Kicker Younghoe Koo was held out due to a back injury. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) returned but were limited participants.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was given a veteran rest day and David Onyemata was limited due to an ankle injury. Have a look at the team’s full Wednesday injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calais Campbell Rest DNP Younghoe Koo Back DNP David Onyemata Ankle LP Mack Hollins Ankle LP Dee Alford Ankle LP Taylor Heinicke Hamstring LP

