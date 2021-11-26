Falcons Week 12 injury report: Deion Jones questionable vs. Jags

When the Atlanta Falcons wrapped up Friday’s practice, there was a surprise name on the injury report. Linebacker Deion Jones, who wasn’t listed on the team’s Wednesday or Thursday practice reports, was limited on Friday with a shoulder injury.

Both Jones and with running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are officially questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s check out the complete injury report for Atlanta’s Week 12 matchup in Jacksonville.

Game Status: OUT (2 players)

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle): OUT

CB Kendall Sheffield (Hamstring): OUT

It’s no surprise after both Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard missed their third day of practice on Friday that these two won’t be suiting up against the Jaguars. Obviously, it’s not ideal for Atlanta, but just look at the Jaguars injury report if you’re feeling at all bad for the Falcons.

Game Status: Questionable (2 players)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle): Quest.

LB Deion Jones (shoulder): Quest.

Unlike with Bullard and Sheffield, the Falcons will be in serious trouble if Patterson is unable to suit up for a second straight week. The offense has been outscored 63-3 over the last two games. Without Patterson, and Calvin Ridley still out with a personal issue, it will be up to Kyle Pitts to pick up the slack. Pitts had a quiet game in Week 11, finishing with three catches for just 29 yards.

As for Jones, his surprise inclusion on the injury report is concerning as well. While he hasn’t had a great season, by his standards, Jones is still one of Atlanta’s best defensive players. If both Patterson and Jones are out Sunday, the Falcons are at risk of losing their third straight game.

Game Status: Active (1 player)

S Jaylinn Hawkins – Active

Following a two-game absence, Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins is set to return after fully participating in all three days of practice. The second-year safety was starting to play extremely well before his injury. Hawkins recorded his first career interception in Week 5, then his second interception in Week 7. Hopefully, Hawkins will get a good amount of reps against Jaguars.

Jaguars Week 12 injury report

