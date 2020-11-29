Falcons Week 12 inactives: WR Julio Jones out vs. Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their inactives for today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones have officially been ruled out. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, who was listed as questionable, will play.

Check out Atlanta’s Week 12 inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Julio Jones and Todd Gurley will NOT play today. Our inactives for #LVvsATL 👇 📝 – https://t.co/IE77NvXBiJ pic.twitter.com/QkyD0z4qnB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020

Related

Six bold predictions for Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Raiders Falcons Week 12 Injury Report: RB Todd Gurley out against Raiders Falcons flex RB Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Sunday Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday

List