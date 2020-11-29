Falcons Week 12 inactives: WR Julio Jones out vs. Raiders

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their inactives for today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones have officially been ruled out. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, who was listed as questionable, will play.

Check out Atlanta’s Week 12 inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

