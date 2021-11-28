Falcons Week 12 inactives: Cordarrelle Patterson in, Deion Jones out
The Atlanta Falcons will look to end a two-game skid when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the Falcons released their Week 12 inactives list and there was some good news and some bad news.
On the bright side, running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will make his return after missing last Thursday’s game against the Patriots. Unfortunately, linebacker Deion Jones has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Check out the Falcons’ full Week 12 inactives list below.
LB Deion Jones
DL John Cominsky
CB Kendall Sheffield
DL Mike Pennel
DL Jonathan Bullard
