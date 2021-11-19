Falcons Week 11 PFF grades: Terrell and Gage lead the way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons are in a bad place and will have to simmer on Thursday’s loss to the Patriots for the next 10 days. While head coach Arthur Smith was hoping the quick turnaround would help his team move past Sunday’s 40-point loss to the Cowboys, things appear to have gotten worse.

Before we shift our focus ahead to the Jaguars, let’s check out this week’s Pro Football Focus grades. An overwhelming number of players graded out poorly, but there were some bright spots.

Offense

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Highest (Week 11)

Lowest (Week 11)

Pos

Player

Grade

Pos

Player

Grade

WR

Russell Gage

73.2

WR

Frank Darby

53.7

FB

Keith Smith

71.0

QB

Feleipe Franks

51.2

RG

Chris Lindstrom

69.8

C

Matt Hennessy

50.9

TE

Lee Smith

67.4

LG

Jalen Mayfield

50.6

LT

Jake Matthews

61.7

QB

Josh Rosen

20.8

After going for zero receptions on three targets a week ago, Russell Gage finally had a positive impact on the game as he totaled 49 yards on five catches. While it wasn’t a massive impact, Gage did enough to justify his top player grade for the Falcons’ offense. Additionally, Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews continue to show that they aren’t a part of the issues that have plagued this offensive line. Both graded high in pass protection, with Matthews nearing the elite mark.

As for the lowest-graded players, it was who you would expect. Matt Hennessy and Jalen Mayfield were getting bullied by the New England front and couldn’t create any sort of push in the running game. You can’t expect to make gains in short-yardage scenarios when the interior of the line is getting abused the way it was on Thursday.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season)

Lowest (Season)

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

HB

Cordarrelle Patterson (269)

90.3

RT

Kaleb McGary (579)

54.4

QB

Matt Ryan (614)

81.1

TE

Hayden Hurst (308)

48.1

TE

Kyle Pitts (474)

78.2

LG

Jalen Mayfield (635)

47.7

RG

Chris Lindstrom (628)

78.0

QB

Feleipe Franks (13)

27.0

TE

Lee Smith (193)

68.4

QB

Josh Rosen (26)

24.1

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (10th – 66.9), WR Calvin Ridley (12th – 64.2), HB Mike Davis (22nd – 54.8)

Defense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 11)

Lowest (Week 11)

Pos

Player

Grade

Pos

Player

Grade

LB

Mykal Walker

86.3

FS

Erik Harris

45.1

CB

A.J. Terrell

79.9

DT

Mike Pennel

44.8

DT

Anthony Rush

70.9

MLB

Deion Jones

44.4

OLB

Ade Ogundeji

65.2

OLB

James Vaughters

45.6

SS

Shawn Williams

62.8

DT

Ta’Quon Graham

34.5

A.J. Terrell is the Falcons’ best player on defense, this we all know. However, he also could make a strong case to be the team’s best player overall. Terrell did his thing Thursday and even got an interception to put the offense into scoring position. There’s not much more you can ask from your defense. Mykal Walker comes away with Atlanta’s best overall grade on six snaps.

Again, Deion Jones grades out in the bottom five for the Falcons, which is troubling as he’s one of the highest-paid players on the team.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season)

Lowest (Season)

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

CB

A.J. Terrell (552)

82.6

CB

Avery Williams (116)

44.5

S

Jaylinn Hawkins (253)

76.3

DT

Anthony Rush (59)

43.3

CB

Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS)

72.6

MLB

Foye Oluokun (610)

43.2

DT

Grady Jarrett (500)

69.7

DT

Ta’Quon Graham (92)

36.5

OLB

James Vaughters (144)

67.4

DT

John Cominsky (2)

24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (9th – 62.2), S Erik Harris (11th – 58.3), MLB Deion Jones (26th – 44.9)

1

1

Recommended Stories