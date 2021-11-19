Falcons Week 11 PFF grades: Terrell and Gage lead the way

The Atlanta Falcons are in a bad place and will have to simmer on Thursday’s loss to the Patriots for the next 10 days. While head coach Arthur Smith was hoping the quick turnaround would help his team move past Sunday’s 40-point loss to the Cowboys, things appear to have gotten worse.

Before we shift our focus ahead to the Jaguars, let’s check out this week’s Pro Football Focus grades. An overwhelming number of players graded out poorly, but there were some bright spots.

Offense

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

After going for zero receptions on three targets a week ago, Russell Gage finally had a positive impact on the game as he totaled 49 yards on five catches. While it wasn’t a massive impact, Gage did enough to justify his top player grade for the Falcons’ offense. Additionally, Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews continue to show that they aren’t a part of the issues that have plagued this offensive line. Both graded high in pass protection, with Matthews nearing the elite mark.

As for the lowest-graded players, it was who you would expect. Matt Hennessy and Jalen Mayfield were getting bullied by the New England front and couldn’t create any sort of push in the running game. You can’t expect to make gains in short-yardage scenarios when the interior of the line is getting abused the way it was on Thursday.

* 100 snap minimum modifier * Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson (269) 90.3 RT Kaleb McGary (579) 54.4 QB Matt Ryan (614) 81.1 TE Hayden Hurst (308) 48.1 TE Kyle Pitts (474) 78.2 LG Jalen Mayfield (635) 47.7 RG Chris Lindstrom (628) 78.0 QB Feleipe Franks (13) 27.0 TE Lee Smith (193) 68.4 QB Josh Rosen (26) 24.1

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (10th – 66.9), WR Calvin Ridley (12th – 64.2), HB Mike Davis (22nd – 54.8)

Defense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 11) Lowest (Week 11) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade LB Mykal Walker 86.3 FS Erik Harris 45.1 CB A.J. Terrell 79.9 DT Mike Pennel 44.8 DT Anthony Rush 70.9 MLB Deion Jones 44.4 OLB Ade Ogundeji 65.2 OLB James Vaughters 45.6 SS Shawn Williams 62.8 DT Ta’Quon Graham 34.5

A.J. Terrell is the Falcons’ best player on defense, this we all know. However, he also could make a strong case to be the team’s best player overall. Terrell did his thing Thursday and even got an interception to put the offense into scoring position. There’s not much more you can ask from your defense. Mykal Walker comes away with Atlanta’s best overall grade on six snaps.

Again, Deion Jones grades out in the bottom five for the Falcons, which is troubling as he’s one of the highest-paid players on the team.

* 100 snap minimum modifier * Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade CB A.J. Terrell (552) 82.6 CB Avery Williams (116) 44.5 S Jaylinn Hawkins (253) 76.3 DT Anthony Rush (59) 43.3 CB Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS) 72.6 MLB Foye Oluokun (610) 43.2 DT Grady Jarrett (500) 69.7 DT Ta’Quon Graham (92) 36.5 OLB James Vaughters (144) 67.4 DT John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (9th – 62.2), S Erik Harris (11th – 58.3), MLB Deion Jones (26th – 44.9)

