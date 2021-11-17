Falcons Week 11 injury report: 3 players ruled out for Thursday night

Matt Urben
·2 min read
While we still don’t have a definitive answer on whether or not Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will play on Thursday night against the Patriots, Atlanta ruled out three players following Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and linebacker Daren Bates (groin) won’t play against New England, while Patterson (ankle) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision. Take a look at team’s full Week 11 injury report below.

Falcons Week 11 injury report

Player

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Status

TE Lee Smith

Back

LP

FP

FP

TE Hayden Hurst

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Daren Bates

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

DL Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

Patriots Week 11 injury report

Behind enemy lines with Patriots Wire

Week 11 odds: Patriots favored by 6.5

Patterson's status still uncertain

