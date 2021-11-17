Falcons Week 11 injury report: 3 players ruled out for Thursday night

While we still don’t have a definitive answer on whether or not Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will play on Thursday night against the Patriots, Atlanta ruled out three players following Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and linebacker Daren Bates (groin) won’t play against New England, while Patterson (ankle) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision. Take a look at team’s full Week 11 injury report below.

Falcons Week 11 injury report

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status TE Lee Smith Back LP FP FP – TE Hayden Hurst Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out CB Kendall Sheffield Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out LB Daren Bates Groin DNP DNP DNP Out RB Cordarrelle Patterson Ankle LP LP LP Quest. Ankle LP LP LP Quest. DL Jonathan Bullard Concussion FP FP FP –

Patriots Week 11 injury report

RB Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski are no longer on the Patriots’ injury report, clearing the path for them to play tomorrow vs. the Falcons after missing Sunday’s win over the Browns due to concussions. pic.twitter.com/UfLTv6T3vf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2021

Behind enemy lines with Patriots Wire

Week 11 odds: Patriots favored by 6.5

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog against New England in Week 11. https://t.co/7MBEfCAqxr — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 17, 2021

Patterson's status still uncertain

Cordarrelle Patterson considered a game-time decision vs. Patriots https://t.co/y6JQ7O1sdu — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 17, 2021

