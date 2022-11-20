Falcons list inactives: A.J. Terrell in, Rashad Fenton out vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) have released their inactives list for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-7). Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is officially active after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury.

Safety Erik Harris will also make his return, giving the struggling Falcons secondary more depth. Inside linebacker Nate Landman, cornerback Rashad Fenton and TE Anthony Firkser won’t be suiting up, however.

Here’s Atlanta’s full Week 11 inactives list.

TE Feleipe Franks

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

TE Anthony Firkser

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

WR Bryan Edwards

May 26, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rashad Fenton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

ILB Nate Landman

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nathan Landman (55) plays during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DL Matt Dickerson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Abdullah Anderson #98 of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Dickerson #91 of the Atlanta Falcons tackle Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

S Jovante Moffatt

Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

