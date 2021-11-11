Falcons Week 10 injury report: Kendall Sheffield out again

The Atlanta Falcons have a huge NFC matchup this weekend against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. Not only will the team get to see former head coach Dan Quinn, Atlanta has a chance to defeat a playoff contender for the second consecutive week.

On Thursday, the Falcons practiced without tight end Lee Smith and cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Both Smith and Sheffield were out Wednesday as well. As for defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he was limited but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Steven Means practiced again but also remains limited with a knee injury.

Here’s Atlanta’s Week 10 injury report with Thursday’s practice updates.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status DL Jonathan Bullard Concussion LP LP LB Steven Means Knee LP LP TE Lee Smith Back DNP DNP CB Kendall Sheffield Hamstring DNP DNP LB Dante Fowler Knee (IR) (IR)

