Falcons Week 10 injury report: Kendall Sheffield out again
The Atlanta Falcons have a huge NFC matchup this weekend against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. Not only will the team get to see former head coach Dan Quinn, Atlanta has a chance to defeat a playoff contender for the second consecutive week.
On Thursday, the Falcons practiced without tight end Lee Smith and cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Both Smith and Sheffield were out Wednesday as well. As for defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he was limited but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Steven Means practiced again but also remains limited with a knee injury.
Here’s Atlanta’s Week 10 injury report with Thursday’s practice updates.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
DL Jonathan Bullard
Concussion
LP
LP
LB Steven Means
Knee
LP
LP
TE Lee Smith
Back
DNP
DNP
CB Kendall Sheffield
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Dante Fowler
Knee
(IR)
(IR)
