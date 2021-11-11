Falcons Week 10 injury report: Kendall Sheffield out again

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have a huge NFC matchup this weekend against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. Not only will the team get to see former head coach Dan Quinn, Atlanta has a chance to defeat a playoff contender for the second consecutive week.

On Thursday, the Falcons practiced without tight end Lee Smith and cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Both Smith and Sheffield were out Wednesday as well. As for defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he was limited but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Steven Means practiced again but also remains limited with a knee injury.

Here’s Atlanta’s Week 10 injury report with Thursday’s practice updates.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

DL Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

LP

LP

LB Steven Means

Knee

LP

LP

TE Lee Smith

Back

DNP

DNP

CB Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB Dante Fowler

Knee

(IR)

(IR)

Related

Falcons Thursday updates: Cordarrelle Patterson at safety?

Falcons are big underdogs ahead of Week 10 clash vs. Cowboys

Falcons Week 10 depth chart: Ade Ogundeji starting at OLB

Falcons sign DB Lafayette Pitts to practice squad

