Falcons Week 10 injury report: Fowler, Bullard return to practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons released their first injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice and two starters made their return. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion)and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) were back out there as the team begins preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-2).
Let’s take a look at the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Jonathan Bullard
Concussion
LP
Steven Means
Knee
LP
Lee Smith
Back
DNP
Kendall Sheffield
Hamstring
DNP
Dante Fowler
Knee
LP