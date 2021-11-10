Falcons Week 10 injury report: Fowler, Bullard return to practice

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons released their first injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice and two starters made their return. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion)and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) were back out there as the team begins preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-2).

Let’s take a look at the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

LP

Steven Means

Knee

LP

Lee Smith

Back

DNP

Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

DNP

Dante Fowler

Knee

LP

