Falcons Week 10 depth chart: Tajae Sharpe starting at WR

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have another receiver like Calvin Ridley on the roster, but head coach Arthur Smith has done a good job using multiple players to fill the void left by his star wideout. In Week 9, the Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints in a 27-25 thriller. Next up is the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Atlanta released its Week 10 depth chart with a few minor changes. Check it out below.

Quarterback

Starter Backup 3rd string Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

Running back

Starter Backup 3rd string Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman

Wide receiver

Starter Backup 3rd string Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake – Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby

Tight End

Starter Backup 3rd string Kyle Pitts Lee Smith – Hayden Hurst Keith Smith –

Offensive line

Starter Backup 3rd String LT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs – LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews – C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman – RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman – RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett

Defensive line

Starter Backup 3rd Strong Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson – Tyeler Davison Ta’Quon Graham Anthony Rush Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennell John Cominsky

Linebacker

Pos. Starter Backup OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland ILB Deion Jones Mykal Walker ILB Foye Oluokun Daren Bates OLB Ade Ogundeji James Vaughters

Cornerback

Starter Backup 3rd string A.J. Terrell Darren Hall Chris Williamson Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

Safety

Starter Backup 3rd string Erik Harris Richie Grant – Duron Harmon Jaylinn Hawkins –

Special Teams

Pos. Starter Backup Kicker Younghoe Koo Punter Dustin Colquitt Kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson Punt returner Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheuas Long snapper Josh Harris

