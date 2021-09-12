Falcons Week 1 inactives: DL Ta’Quon Graham out vs. Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 1 inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and among those out are rookies Ta’Quon Graham, Feleipe Franks and Frank Darby. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Check out the full inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
