Falcons Week 1 inactives: DL Ta’Quon Graham out vs. Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 1 inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and among those out are rookies Ta’Quon Graham, Feleipe Franks and Frank Darby. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Check out the full inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Related

Falcons vs. Eagles: Where does each team hold an advantage?

Falcons cut LB Brandon Copeland, promote James Vaughters to roster

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 1 with Eagles Wire

Falcons Wire's updated game-by-game predictions for 2021 season

Recommended Stories