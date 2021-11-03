Falcons Wednesday updates: Ridley still out, Nizialek returns

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice Wednesday, but the Braves are the talk of the town after winning the World Series on Tuesday night. Coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers over the weekend, the Falcons play another divisional matchup on Sunday when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

Despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to an ACL injury, the Saints still defeated the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers with backup Trevor Siemian in Week 8.

Here are the top stories coming out of Wednesday’s practice.

Ridley's status unclear

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he doesn't know if Calvin RIdley will be available Sunday. Declined to get into specifics or particulars on any potential Ridley return or conversations they've had with him. (Basically giving him time to work things out is how I read that) — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 3, 2021

Ridley has sat out two of the last three games as he deals with a personal matter. Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn reportedly reached out to Ridley upon hearing of his absence and current coach Arthur Smith has declined to go into specifics about his star wide receiver’s status.

Smith said he doesn’t know if Ridley will return this week against the Saints.

Matt Ryan is "fired up for the city"

“I’m happy for the @braves. Fired up for the city.”#MattyIce❄️ congratulates the World Series Champions! pic.twitter.com/CST6OrOQwQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2021

Ryan and several of his teammates were among those cheering on the Braves as they won the World Series on Tuesday evening. We’ll see if the rest of the teams in Atlanta can find inspiration from the Braves’ improbably championship run.

Saints WR Michael Thomas out for season

From NFL Now: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after sustaining a new and different ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Hbmik1FOvu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The Saints have receiver issues of their own, with star Michael Thomas declaring that he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to his ankle injury being more severe than he previously thought. Marquez Callaway is the team’s current leading receiver with 284 receiving yards. Deonte Harris is a close second with 271 receiving yards this season.

Starting DE Jonathan Bullard out, WR Marvin Hall in

Calvin Ridley is not at Falcons practice, as expected. Also did not spot DL Jonathan Bullard at the media portion of Falcons practice. Marvin Hall, by the way, is in No. 83. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 3, 2021

The Falcons signed Marvin Hall to the practice squad as the team tries to get by without Calvin Ridley. Hall has averaged over 20 yards per reception for his career and gives Atlanta a deep threat that can stretch the field. Look for Hall to be promoted to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was not seen at practice Wednesday.

Punter Cameron Nizialek returns to practice

Falcons announce P Cam Nizialek has returned to practice after being on injured reserve. His 21-day window for potential activation begins today. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 3, 2021

This could mean the end for Dustin Colquitt, who’s done a decent job filling in at punter. Nizialek is back at practice but there’s no guarantee he’s activated this week. The team has 21 days to figure out what to do with the young punter.

Smith on Pitts' Week 8 struggles

Arthur Smith said when it comes to Kyle Pitts, he's going to draw a lot of attention. Defenses know where he is. Noted Miami paid him a lot of attention, and he won his matchups and didn't as much on Sunday against Carolina. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 3, 2021

Pitts had back-to-back games with over 100 yards, but he was invisible on Sunday. The No. 4 overall pick caught just two passes for 13 yards against the Panthers. Head coach Arthur Smith attributed this to Carolina’s defense locking in on stopping Pitts with Ridley out. Smith also said the rookie didn’t win as many of his matchups as he did in the two weeks prior.

Offense to spread ball around

"We want to get production by committee." Matt Ryan echoes Arthur Smith's earlier comments. https://t.co/8SQxNkzv0E — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 3, 2021

You don’t replace an elite talent by asking one other player to step up. It’s a collective thing, and the the Falcons must rely on multiple receivers and tight ends to contribute in Ridley’s absence. Look for Tajae Sharpe and Hayden Hurst to be heavily involved on Sunday against the Saints.

