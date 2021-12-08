Falcons Wednesday updates: Four players miss practice

Matt Urben
·3 min read
The Atlanta Falcons lost three defenders during Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and all three players missed practice on Wednesday.

On the bright side, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard returned after missing the previous two weeks. With five games remaining, and a 5-7 record, the Falcons aren’t writing off the playoffs just yet, but there’s still plenty of work to do before that becomes a realistic goal.

Check out the team’s first injury report of the week and more in our Wednesday updates.

Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Jonathan Bullard

Ankle

LP

Richie Grant

Ankle

DNP

Fabian Moreau

Hamstring

DNP

Ade Ogundeji

Ankle

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

The Falcons practiced without RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), LB Ade Ogundeji (ankle), S Richie Grant (ankle) and CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring). Smith said Moreau, Grant and Ogundeji are day to day, so hopefully one or more will practice on Thursday in some capacity. Starting DL Jonathan Bullard was limited (ankle), but his participation is encouraging.

Matt Ryan battling pink eye

As if Ryan hasn’t already taken a beating on the field this season, the Falcons QB is apparently battling a minor case of pink eye. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Ryan has been taking drops and says he’s feeling better.

Steven Means avoids knee injury scare

Steven Means came off the injured reserve list prior to Week 13, but the starting linebacker was relieved his knee injury wasn’t worse than what it was. Fearing structural damage, Means luckily just needed time for the swelling to go down.

Falcons have $13 million in cap space for 2022

As Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley pointed out this afternoon, the team is getting some much-needed salary cap relief in 2022 when the ceiling goes back up to around $208.2 million. Atlanta will need to be more cautious this time around and avoid making the same mistakes Thomas Dimitroff made in the past by restructuring too many contracts.

Falcons sign Parker Hesse to practice squad

The Falcons signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad on Tuesday, and added tight end Parker Hesse on Wednesday. Atlanta also released OL Rick Leonard and CB Chris Williamson from the practice squad earlier this week.

WATCH: Duron Harmon was mic'd up vs. Bucs

It wasn’t a great day for the Falcons’ defense, but safety Duron Harmon certainly enjoyed seeing Marlon Davidson’s pick-six. Watch Harmon’s mic’d up segment, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Mykal Walker welcomes son Kayden

Congratulations to Mykal Walker on the birth of his son, Kayden. The second-year linebacker had made his first start a few weeks ago and led the team in tackles.

