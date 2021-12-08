Falcons Wednesday updates: Four players miss practice

The Atlanta Falcons lost three defenders during Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and all three players missed practice on Wednesday.

On the bright side, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard returned after missing the previous two weeks. With five games remaining, and a 5-7 record, the Falcons aren’t writing off the playoffs just yet, but there’s still plenty of work to do before that becomes a realistic goal.

Check out the team’s first injury report of the week and more in our Wednesday updates.

Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jonathan Bullard Ankle LP Richie Grant Ankle DNP Fabian Moreau Hamstring DNP Ade Ogundeji Ankle DNP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP

The Falcons practiced without RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), LB Ade Ogundeji (ankle), S Richie Grant (ankle) and CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring). Smith said Moreau, Grant and Ogundeji are day to day, so hopefully one or more will practice on Thursday in some capacity. Starting DL Jonathan Bullard was limited (ankle), but his participation is encouraging.

Matt Ryan battling pink eye

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said he's been dealing with a little bit of pink eye. Been taking the drops and everything and he's doing better now. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 8, 2021

As if Ryan hasn’t already taken a beating on the field this season, the Falcons QB is apparently battling a minor case of pink eye. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Ryan has been taking drops and says he’s feeling better.

Steven Means avoids knee injury scare

Falcons OLB Steven Means said he was happy he avoided structural damage with his knee injury. Went on IR because it started swelling after he practiced on it so needed to take time to allow it to heal. He’s back now. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 8, 2021

Steven Means came off the injured reserve list prior to Week 13, but the starting linebacker was relieved his knee injury wasn’t worse than what it was. Fearing structural damage, Means luckily just needed time for the swelling to go down.

Story continues

Falcons have $13 million in cap space for 2022

The 2022 salary cap is expected to have a ceiling of $208.2 million, a large increase from last year’s total. https://t.co/xqA8Vl7MLr — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 8, 2021

As Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley pointed out this afternoon, the team is getting some much-needed salary cap relief in 2022 when the ceiling goes back up to around $208.2 million. Atlanta will need to be more cautious this time around and avoid making the same mistakes Thomas Dimitroff made in the past by restructuring too many contracts.

Falcons sign Parker Hesse to practice squad

We have signed Parker Hesse to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 8, 2021

The Falcons signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad on Tuesday, and added tight end Parker Hesse on Wednesday. Atlanta also released OL Rick Leonard and CB Chris Williamson from the practice squad earlier this week.

WATCH: Duron Harmon was mic'd up vs. Bucs

Duron Harmon was FIRED UP after @marlondavidson7’s pick six! pic.twitter.com/R4rK5blP5f — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 8, 2021

It wasn’t a great day for the Falcons’ defense, but safety Duron Harmon certainly enjoyed seeing Marlon Davidson’s pick-six. Watch Harmon’s mic’d up segment, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Mykal Walker welcomes son Kayden

Congratulations to Mykal Walker on the birth of his son Kayden! pic.twitter.com/Mn3xA7BYJJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 8, 2021

Congratulations to Mykal Walker on the birth of his son, Kayden. The second-year linebacker had made his first start a few weeks ago and led the team in tackles.

1

1