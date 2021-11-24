Falcons Wednesday updates: Cordarrelle Patterson returns

The Atlanta Falcons left their fans with a bad taste in their mouths after a 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The season must go on, though, and as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith pointed out, a lot can happen in seven games.

Check out our Wednesday updates as Atlanta prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

Cordarrelle Patterson back at practice

Arthur Smith said Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins will all be out at practice today. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 24, 2021

Patterson has been the Falcons’ most productive offensive player this season and his Week 11 absence played a role in the team’s 25-0 loss to New England. Smith said Patterson, Matt Ryan and Jaylinn Hawkins would each be at practice on Wednesday. It sounds like all three have a good chance at playing Sunday. However, Patterson practiced all three days last week and still did not play, so it’s worth keeping tabs on.

Ollison earning more touches

Arthur Smith said Qadree Ollison ran a pretty physical game last Thursday, and "he's earned the right for more carries." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 24, 2021

Ollison finally got a chance in Week 11 and ran well before the game got out of hand. Going forward, Smith says Ollison has “earned the right for more carries.”

Against the Patriots, Ollison rushed nine times for 34 yards and was averaging over 5.0 yards per carry in the first half. Patterson’s status will likely affect Ollison’s role in Week 12.

Arthur Smith on Thanksgiving

Falcons HC Arthur Smith "I think there's something wrong with you if you don't like mac and cheese." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 24, 2021

Falcons HC Arthur Smith — fan of pumpkin pie. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 24, 2021

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon made waves on Tuesday when he had harsh criticism of macaroni and cheese. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith defended the dish on Wednesday. “There’s something wrong with you if you don’t like mac and cheese,” said Smith.

I have to side with Smith on this one. Mac and cheese on its own may not be all that great, but it’s an absolute must on Thanksgiving.

Matt Ryan's toe okay

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said his toe feels good. So it sounds like he'll be fine for Jacksonville. He hurt the toe early against New England. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 24, 2021

Ryan has taken such a beating this season, it seems as if we take his health for granted. The former MVP injured his toe during Thursday’s loss to the Patriots but said it isn’t bothering him on Wednesday. The Falcons will need Ryan if they have any chance at capturing one of remaining NFC playoff seeds.

Falcons roster moves

The Falcons signed former Saints punter Thomas Morstead on Tuesday after starter Dustin Colquitt landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta also brought back Dom Maggio to the practice squad.

NFC Playoff standings

The Falcons are still hanging in there despite two ugly losses in Weeks 10 and 11. Atlanta has a chance to turn things around in Week 12 when the team takes on the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 12 power rankings roundup

Kyle Pitts mic'd up vs. Patriots

