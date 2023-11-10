Falcons to wear white uniforms with black pants in Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) have announced their uniform combination for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (1-8). According to the team’s Twitter account, Atlanta will wear its white uniforms with black pants in Week 10.

White Black at Arizona — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 9, 2023

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Falcons have lost two straight games while the Cardinals have only one win all season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut in Week 10. Atlanta is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire