Falcons to wear throwback red helmet vs. Packers in Week 2

A note for the Green Bay Packers fans interested in the aesthetics: The Atlanta Falcons will be wearing their red throwback helmets (and, presumably, their black throwback uniforms) when they host Matt LaFleur’s Packers on Sept. 17 in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

It’s one of the NFL’s best looks and one the Falcons should consider adopting full-time. The Packers will get to see it up close and personal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta early in the season.

Here’s a sneak peak of the helmet and uniform from the Falcons:

The Return of Red pic.twitter.com/qN8yWWeWm0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 20, 2023

Last season, the Falcons wore the red helmet during an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers and a December loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both games were at home in Atlanta.

The Falcons will wear the red helmets three times in 2023: Sept. 17 vs. the Packers, Oct. 15 vs. the Commanders and Nov. 26 vs. the Saints.

The Packers have not announced when they will wear their throwback uniforms in 2023.

