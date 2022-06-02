Falcons to wear throwback back red helmets in Week 6 matchup

In our recent poll, Falcons fans overwhelmingly voted in favor of the team returning to its classic red helmets, something many have long been calling for in Atlanta.

Well, it appears Arthur Blank has heard your call and one of the most memorable looks in team history is coming back. The team announced over Twitter that the red helmet would make its return in Atlanta’s Week 6 matchup against the 49ers.

The Falcons have been hinting at a return since the team’s 2022 schedule release video. Then on Tuesday, the team dropped another teaser with CB A.J. Terrell opening up a mysterious box.

Atlanta has continued to tinker with its look in recent years, but after an NFL rule change allowed teams an alternate helmet, it was simply an opportunity Mr. Blank couldn’t refuse.

