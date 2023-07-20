Falcons to wear red helmets three times in 2023

The Falcons are bringing back their alternate red helmets multiple times in the 2023 season.

Atlanta announced on Thursday morning that the club will sport the red caps in three home games: Week Two against the Packers, Week Six against the Commanders, and Week 12 against the Saints.

With the rule change allowing alternate helmets, the Falcons reintroduced their red headgear last season, wearing them against the 49ers and Steelers.

Several teams have introduced alternate uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season, with the Colts joining the list earlier on Thursday.

